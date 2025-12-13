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Sumud in motherhood.
I went to a dinner party.
Apr 7
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Hebh Jamal
57
5
23
January 2026
Limbo
and to a new year..
Jan 1
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Hebh Jamal
28
2
4
December 2025
German rearmament's genocidal implications
*Published by The New Arab, link to read here : https://www.newarab.com/opinion/german-rearmaments-genocidal-implications-time-israel *
Dec 13, 2025
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Hebh Jamal
25
10
9
November 2025
Zionism, Jewish Supremacy, Imperialism in the German context
The threat of our movement inching to the right means we must have solid framing and understandings of anti-colonial struggles.
Nov 14, 2025
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Hebh Jamal
134
20
53
September 2025
Rest in Eternal Peace Assata Shakur, daughter of Liberation, the reluctant warrior
“Nobody in the world, nobody in history, has ever won their freedom by appealing to the moral sense of the very people who were oppressing them.”
Sep 26, 2025
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Hebh Jamal
113
34
August 2025
My Son Threw Up Last Night
How could this happen?
Aug 12, 2025
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Hebh Jamal
37
4
10
May 2025
Berlin Palestine Congress 2024 Speech
I decided to publish my full speech here.
May 26, 2025
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Hebh Jamal
31
2
9
The bombs still fall when we turn off our phones
The future of the Palestinian people is incredibly bleak.
May 24, 2025
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Hebh Jamal
100
8
36
March 2025
Words have failed.
9 people were just killed in Gaza. Business as usual.
Mar 15, 2025
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Hebh Jamal
45
18
11
January 2025
What does the rise of the AfD mean for the Palestine movement?
Not the time to standby.
Jan 31, 2025
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Hebh Jamal
29
6
5
December 2024
Wasfiya Musa Suleibi.
A poem for my husband's dear grandmother. 1937-2024
Dec 11, 2024
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Hebh Jamal
35
9
August 2024
In a perfect world: why must you die?
In a perfect world , a response to Refaat Alareer, our professor
Aug 13, 2024
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Hebh Jamal
75
3
12
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