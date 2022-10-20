The Diaspora Journal
Despite what you think, Palestinians are not celebrating death.
A response.
Oct 9
Hebh Jamal
101
September 2023
The blond white woman
I never compared myself to a white woman. I never felt obligated to analyze their features and compare them to my Middle Eastern eyes, hair or nose. I…
Sep 28
Hebh Jamal
4
I am sorry.
Over the course of a few months I’ve garnered over 250 of you who decided to subscribe to my Substack. So many of you decided I have something worth…
Sep 16
Hebh Jamal
7
June 2023
The Hateful Slander of CUNY Law Graduate Fatima Mohammed
Two weeks ago my dear friend, Fatima Mohammed was chosen as the CUNY School of Law’s commencement speaker. She dedicated her speech to the fight against…
Jun 1
Hebh Jamal
2
April 2023
The Stars Fall at Night
Chapter One...
Apr 2
Hebh Jamal
4
Here's a list of everything Germany is doing against Palestinians.
It's a lot.
Apr 2
Hebh Jamal
5
October 2022
Abolish Police- Even in Germany
The police abolition movement should be worldwide.
Oct 20, 2022
Hebh Jamal
4
August 2022
A poem for the struggle.
Listen now (3 mins) | Seven years later....
Aug 19, 2022
Hebh Jamal
3
Gaza's Electricity.
No Light? Yes problem.
Aug 14, 2022
Hebh Jamal
2
We must all mourn Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi (The Lion of Nablus)
Enough is enough.
Aug 12, 2022
Hebh Jamal
6
December 2021
Reflections from Fanon- Concerning Violence
From the Wretched of the Earth.
Dec 16, 2021
Hebh Jamal
November 2021
Remembering the Forgotten Palestinian Massacre
Palestinian memory holds years and dates close. The Nakba was in 1948, the war was in 1967, Sabra and Shatila was September 1982, the Intifada- ‘88…
Nov 10, 2021
Hebh Jamal
5
