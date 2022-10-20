The Diaspora Journal

Despite what you think, Palestinians are not celebrating death.
A response.
Hebh Jamal
September 2023
June 2023
April 2023
The Stars Fall at Night
Chapter One...
Hebh Jamal
Here's a list of everything Germany is doing against Palestinians.
It's a lot.
Hebh Jamal
October 2022
Abolish Police- Even in Germany
The police abolition movement should be worldwide.
Hebh Jamal
August 2022
A poem for the struggle.
Listen now (3 mins) | Seven years later....
Hebh Jamal
Gaza's Electricity.
No Light? Yes problem.
Hebh Jamal
We must all mourn Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi (The Lion of Nablus)
Enough is enough.
Hebh Jamal
December 2021
Reflections from Fanon- Concerning Violence
From the Wretched of the Earth.
Hebh Jamal
November 2021
