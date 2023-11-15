We know Israel lies. Did you know how much? Here’s a list of just some of the debunked propaganda released by the genocidal state followed by evidence that there IS intent to commit genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The Propaganda:

Israel’s military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office claimed that Hamas fighters beheaded up to 40 children during their October 7 attack on the town of Kfar Aza. The incendiary allegations spread quickly and were widely repeated in the media and by President Joe Biden, who falsely claimed during a meeting with Jewish leaders that he personally saw photos of beheaded children, which the White House later walked back, admitting he had not seen any such photos and that the US had not verified the claim. However, Israeli journalists who visited the scene of the alleged beheadings saw no evidence to support the allegation and the Israeli military officials accompanying them made no mention of it. The Israeli army subsequently refused to confirm the claim and more than a week later no evidence has emerged to support it.

On October 10 in Lebanon and October 11 in Gaza, the Israeli military used white phosphorus shells in violation of international law. Israel denied the claim, stating it was “unequivocally false.” However, Human Rights Watch verified videos of “multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus” launched by the Israeli military over the Gaza City port and along the Israel-Lebanon border, labeling it a violation of international humanitarian law. Amnesty International also documented the presence of white phosphorus shells at an Israeli army base in southern Israel near Gaza.

Unsubstantiated claims of rape - October 2023. Israeli officials circulated claims that Hamas fighters raped women during their attack on October 7, which were widely repeated in the US media and by US politicians, including President Biden during an address on national television. However, on October 10 an Israeli military spokesperson told a journalist from the Forward, Arno Rosenfeld, that Israel “does not yet have any evidence of rape having occurred during Saturday’s attack or its aftermath” and more than a week later Israel has yet to provide any proof. Journalist Rosenfeld also traced how the story spread based largely on claims made by people who didn’t actually say they witnessed the alleged rapes.

Lying about deadly airstrike on civilian convoy seeking safety in Gaza - October 2023: On October 13, a civilian convoy fleeing Gaza City as ordered by the Israeli military on a road identified as a “safe route” by Israel, was hit by an Israeli airstrike, killing 70 people and wounding at least 200. The Israeli military denied attacking the convoy. However, Amnesty International verified videos of the attack and concluded it was the result of an airstrike.

In a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition on 28 October, Eli Beer, founder of an Israeli EMS organization, claimed that Hamas had burned a baby alive in an oven. The claim was repeated by journalist Dovid Efune, John Podhoretz and others, in tweets seen over 10 million times. Israeli journalists found no evidence for the claim, and a representative of ZAKA, a first responder organization, said the claim was "false". French newspaper Libération said the claim was "entirely fictitious"

A video showing a Palestinian child killed during an October 11 Israeli airstrike on Zeitoun has been falsely claimed to be staged using a doll. The claim has been promoted by official Israeli government social media accounts, including the X accounts of Israel's embassies in France and Austria, as well as pro-Israel and anti-Hamas accounts

In November 2023, Israeli diplomat Ofir Gendelman circulated a clip from a Lebanese short film, claiming that it was proof that Palestinians were faking videos, and calling it an example of "Pallywood".The disinformation was quickly called out on social media. According to the Daily Beast, "Gendelman is a repeat offender when it comes to peddling misinformation about Palestinians". The previous week, Gendelman peddled IDF training videos as war footage, and in 2021, he was found by international media to have misrepresented 2018 footage from Syria as current footage from Gaza

Israel’s official Twitter page posting evident of a “Hamas base” underneath Rantisi hospital. It was a elavator shaft.

Israel posting evidence of a Hamas base underneath Al Rantisi hospital. IDF spokesperson claimed a list was a shift schedule of Hamas fighters who guarded hostages. This was debunked. The list has zero names as it was a calendar with the days of the week in Arabic.

Israeli channels and propagandists posted a video of a fake doctor speaking to locals in English about how Hamas is stealing medical equipment in Gaza. Staff from Al Shifa hospital have confirmed this woman was never seen before and was later identified as Hannah Abutbul, an Israeli influencer.

In a now-deleted video, the embassy of Israel to the US posted a clip of a Palestinian woman with incorrect English subtitles that suggested she was condemning Hamas.However, the woman was actually lamenting how she was only able to identify her slain son due to the belt he was wearing. She said the word “five” which was mistranslated by the embassy as “hamas”

Israel justifies bombing hospitals by claiming that a gun was seen on video in an Aljazeera broadcast. A simple zoom in shows it is a tonfa baton used by security guards and law enforcement during riots and civil disorder. “Footage of Hamas terrorists inside the Indonesian hospital in Gaza,” Israel tweeted. “Hamas endangers the sick, Hamas endangers the elderly, Hamas endangers children, Hamas endangers innocent civilians, Remember that,” the account continued.

A video posted by the consul general of israel to mumbai, of a video “staging” a war scene, which was debunked as a Lebanese artistic tribute dedicated to Gaza.

Israeli ambassador to UN just posted an accusation claiming people of Gaza were watching videos of Oct 7 attacks on Israel. They were actually watching the Al Jazeera video of Hamas destroying Israeli army tanks.

Israel posted then deleted the tweet where it shows Palestinian influencer, Salah Jawfari “as a crisis actor” and showed an individual who “looks” like him on a hospital bed. The individual in the video was not Jawfari, it was Mohamed Zandeq who was assaulted in an israeli military raid in Nur Shams Camp in July 2023 in the West Bank.

Israel government spokesperson, Eylon Levy posts photos of what he claims to be “the teeth of Israeli children massacred on Oct 7” However, many dentists have confirmed that the photos were in fact “bridge and porcelain crowns” or “fake adult teeth.”