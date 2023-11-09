It is no secret Germany has taken a vehement pro-Israel stance with unconditional support for their genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza. However, their weaponization of antisemitism against migrant communities has presented itself as vehemently authoritarian, anti-democratic, and just plain racist.

So here’s a list just so you know. Each bullet point can have its own dissertation written on it.

Ban the pro-Palestinian organization Samidoun in Germany Ban pro- Palestinian or anti-Israel protests across the country, leading to many instances of police violence, brutality and racial profiling Ban keffiyehs, colors of the Palestinian flag, or stickers that say “Free Palestine” in Berlin primary and secondary schools. If violated, the teacher holds the right to call the police. CDU Leader, Freidrich Merz says: “If there are refugees from Gaza then these are initially an issue for the neighboring countries. Germany cannot absorb any more refugees. We have enough antisemitic young men in the country.” German President Steinmeier calls for Arab communities to condemn antisemitism FDP Vice President Kubicki calls for an upper limit for migrants in city districts “A quarter of the city must not have more than 25 percent migrants, so that no parallel societies emerge. What we see on German streets today is the result of parallel societies that developed because people came together in certain neighborhoods.” “we can already legally deport people to third countries that are willing to accept them, and i would recommend that the federal government not only talk to countries of origin, but also to African countries, for example of which we know that theyd be willing to take people for a small fee. And we could do that today.” Olaf Scholz vowing to “deport people on a large scale” Then he does it. German government passed a “historic cross party deal” to clamp down on immigration and will “explore setting up asylum processing centres outside the EU” it will open migrant centres in Albania scales back social benefits for refugees, increases federal financial support for state governments and sets ambitious targets to speed up deportations CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann says Scholz’s plan is not enough “Asylum seekers should only be distributed among the municipalities if there is a right to remain. In addition, family reunification should be restricted and asylum procedures should be carried out in third countries.” CDU General Linnemann calls for migrant quotas in schools “35 percent - in the opinion of CDU General Secretary Linnemann, there should not be more migrants in German schools. He can also imagine a quota for residential areas.” Linnemann advocated the introduction of compulsory preschool education followed by a language test . “I would only enroll young people who really know the German language.” “Liberal” politician calls for stripping of German citizenship for people who he believes is “antisemitic.” He also urges that an antisemitism test be present in German naturalisation applications. Give Israel an extra 300 million euros to continue their genocide of Palestinians ARD tells its journalists how to talk about dead Palestinians- you guessed it, only in the context of its Hamas’ fault. Berlin Senate is trying to strip funding from a cultural center in Berlin, Oyoun, because it gave space to anti-Zionist Jews.

I can go on and on and on, but it seems gravely more clear that Germany is utilizing the war on Gaza to carry out their right wing authoritarian fantasies. We can see and expect more to come.