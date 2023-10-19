October 17th, 2023: it was 7:01 pm here in Germany.

I was in a meeting, attempting to organize an action against Israel’s assault on the besieged Gaza strip. We were trying to plan a vigil for the hundreds who were killed in Gaza when I first received a text in the family group chat from Gaza:

“300 dead. Al Ahli Hospital”

“What? what do you mean 300, I think you’re wrong.”

“Yes- 300. Just now. They bombed a hospital.”

At the same time Gaza Now sent a message on their telegram channel with a chilling photo of a child dead at the entrance of the hospital: “Al Ahli Baptist Hospital targeted in an Israeli airstrike- hundreds dead.”

Mid-sentence I stopped talking. In fact, in this moment I was shaking. My whole body was cold and then I started sweating. I closed my laptop and ran to the living room where my family was. “This is not true what I’m reading right. This is not true.”

All blank faces. Silence. My 1 yr old son was trying to make his grandfather laugh, “Hey sido- look” he said. My father in law, who would usually give him all the attention in the world, blankly stared at my son, then went back to his phone- checking the news.

My husband had to go to the other room. He started having a panic attack. “Enough. enough. enough. enough” he kept repeating. I never saw him like this, in utter shock and fear. It was one of the worst nights of my life.

For the next few hours we all were glued to our phones with a deafening silence not understanding how something so heinous can transpire. How a massacre of this proportion can take place in the 21st century. I still, till now, do not understand how little our lives mean to the settler colonial state.

THEN, when things couldn’t get worse- when we are trying to process the extent of the massacre- Israel starts with its usual antics: “We would never target a hospital- it was an Islamic Jihad misfire.”

This was expected but I was still furious. Beyond furious. I guess too many people were killed for comfort, and Israel quickly realized they need to deflect.

Of course Aljazeera’s Investigations team and Channel4News refuted the claim, but providing real evidence to abdicate themselves isn’t Israel’s goal. They know it will be refuted, and their story will be challenged and debated over and over and over again as the public becomes more confused until they never know what to believe.

Then the world will move on- and only then will Israel finally admit that yeah- okay, it was actually them, but then it is too late. The world has moved on, and during the time we spent debating the details, Israel kills a few hundred more Palestinians. No one will debate their deaths.

I am in deep mourning, but I managed to make this infographics with a talented friend. Maybe it could be of benefit for you: