The Diaspora Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
May 27

Two Israeli soldiers at the “car cemetery” in Tekuma. Under its deadly “Hannibal Directive,” Israel bombed more than 1,000 vehicles during the 7 October 2023 Palestinian assault, killing many Israeli captives. (Jim Hollander/UPI)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda Gerisch's avatar
Linda Gerisch
7d

🍉✌🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Hebh Jamal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture