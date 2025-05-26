“May marks 76 years since the Palestinian Nakba. 76 years of colonization, of forced exile.. 76 years of refugee camps, of occupation of apartheid. However, next month also marks 76 years of resilience, 76 years of a struggle for liberation.

The Palestinian political and revolutionary thought developed despite extreme circumstances. For how can a singular people derived from 1 history and have different realities whether they exist in the camps of Lebanon, in Gaza or in Kuwait, all agree on the principles of liberation and identity.

Analyzed by Edward Said, we Palestinians are struggling for our self determination yet we have no place, no physical terrain on which to conduct our struggle. Said says in the Question of Palestine that we “ are Arab, and yet not simply Arab. We are exiles, and yet tolerated guests in some countries of our exile. We can speak at the United Nations of our own problems, yet only as observers. “

“ On no national group has its oppressor spoken so long and loud about its political and cultural nonexistence, even while this "nonpeople" demonstrates, declaims, and fights its oppressor daily.”

We exist yet failed to truly exist, and it is through this dichotomy in which the definition of what it means to be Palestinian was formed. To be a Palestinian means to exist despite…

Despite efforts at our annihilation, despite efforts of our displacement and despite efforts of our silencing.

I am not going to speak about the history of the Palestinian struggle as Dr Salman Abu Sitta plans to highlight it effectively over the course of his presentation. (lol well we know that didn’t happen) Instead, I want to tell you about a motif in my favorite story written by Ghassan Kanafani. In his novella, three men in the sun, Kanafani concludes his novel with the death of three Palestinians who paid a smuggler to take them from Iraq to Kuwait in hopes of a better life. Instead, they died hiding in a water tank under the blazing sun at a routine checkpoint that took longer than usual. Their lifeless bodies are then thrown in a garbage heap.

As the smuggler drives off he asks “Why didn’t they knock on the sides of the tank?” “Why didn’t you knock on the sides of the tank? Why didn’t you say anything? Why?”

Many, including myself, have interpreted this ending of the novella as a plea to us by Ghassan Kanafani to not forget our liberation struggle and focus on our own selves and safety as individuals. He wanted us to break the chains of individual thought and instead aim to not be passive about our situation, about our exile, about the genocide taking place against our people with our tax dollars. The end of the novella was a plea to demand your reality as a Palestinian to change, to stay..to face the brunt of state repression..to say something..to knock on the sides of the tank.

Last year I gave a speech in Berlin on the question of whether Israel was a democratic state, especially since there were these pro-democracy protests going on at the time. What I said then and what I will say now, is that Israel is unequivocally a fascist settler colony ever since its inception.

My family’s village of Jimzu in the Lyd district of ‘48 Palestine was ethniclly cleansed on July 9th 1948 under Operation Danny. Lt. Moshe Dayan, who then became Israel’s defense minister, gave the order to conquer all of Lydd and Ramle, and all of the villages that inhabited the region. Moshe Dayan’s intentions from the start was to depopulate Jimzu and the surrounding villages, “torching everything that can be burned.”

My great grandfather, Issa Al-Jamal, sneaked into his village after the military operation was over. He recalled that the remains of dead people were scattered all around the village, unburied. “It’s as if their bodies were dismembered by wild dogs,” my great grandfather said.

My great grandfather made it a point to remember Moshe Dayan’s words. And in fact, he read Theodore Herzle’s diary when he said that the “process of exproriation and the removal of the poor Arabs must be carried out discreetly and circumspectly.”

And we made it a point to remember how the Jewish National Fund went even further by destroying our homes then planting trees ontop of our cemeteries. “It must be clear that there is no room in the country for both peoples … If the Arabs leave it, the country will become wide and spacious for us. The only solution is a Land of Israel … without Arabs” the director, Joseph Weitz said.

Last year, well before October 7th, I wrote that “The call for genocide has always been said outloud, it has just been masked by a neoliberal facade because democracy and freedom was working for some.”

Well now what we have seen is that Israel has entered its final stages of fascism: conducting the anticipated genocide of 2.2 million people. Israeli fascism is no longer discrete nor circumsepct. Rather it is loud, violent, and televised.

The destruction of my ancestral home of Jimzu 76 years ago and the murder of 33k people exists from the same political thought, ideology and colonialist framework of today.

However, I have to be honest I did not anticipate the sheer horror of what is taking place both in Gaza and here in Germany. Later on in the conference on Sunday, you will hear the stories of my husband and his family who are trying to survive the barbarity of this genocide if they are not already murdered. One of the people who he will speak about is his cousin Sama whom he lived with. Sama Abdelhadi was murdered on Feb 9th in her home in Deir Al Balah . She was killed alongside her brother, mother, grandfather and 20 other members of our family.

She was someone I loved and cherished deepily. At only 14 years old, Sama wanted to see the world. She wanted to be a doctor. She loved little kids and took care of my son, Malik the whole duration of our stay in Gaza back in 2022.

To have the mental capacity to understand that her life was cut short due to German funded bombs and at the same time not be able to say that Israel does in fact murder children like Sama without the fear that our venue will be stormed by hundreds of deployed police is almost too much to bear.

Never in my life did I expect that even the possibility that contextualizing, explaining or protesting the realities of the Palestinian people could be a criminal act. See, in 2008 when Germany decided to categorize Israel's national security as their Reason of State, it preimptavely signed off on the murder of Sama and 14,000 children like her.

This country turned into the propaganda wing of the israeli state itself and it did not need the infiltration of super pacs and lobbies like how it exists in the US to do so- no see what happens in germany is that israel solves a unique problem for the german state. A country that killed 6 million Jewish people during the Holocaust now needs to emerge and prove itself to the free world as reformed, changed, and democratic.

Instead of facing their history of colonization, and the politics of dehamnization that made the Holocaust possible, they took a shortcut: agree and support unconditionally with everything a foreign state says and does if that state claims to be the representative of Jewish people worldwide.

In order to do this, to take this shortcut, to believe in the mission of Zionism, they first have to silence, censor, sideline, and criminalize the Palestinian identity in ways no other country, except the state of Israel, have done before.We are a pesky nuisance that gets in their war of their tactical response to the Holocaust, which is of course material support for Israel.

This state instead aims to control Palestinians and pro-Palestinian activists and people and suck them into a world of condemnation politics, a clear trap that we cannot fall into. They are not asking you to show your empathy with another, it is an attempt to silence, censor , and obstruct conversations that lead to the liberation of the palestinian people. Words become dangerous, protesing becomes dangerous, attending a congress becomes dangerous.

Even Jewish people themselves become dangeorus if they question, critisize and fight back against Israel and demand their identity not to be conflated with Zionisim, a political colonial ideology. We’ve seen this week the targeting of our fellow comrades in Judische Stimme whose bank accounts were frozen by the bank, Berline Sparkasse in the latest attempts to sabotage this conference.

It is here that I want to thank my jewish brothers and sisters who are fighting alongside us in this pivotal and historic moment in our collective history.

This mcarythism is creeping on every single one of us. This morning I was informed that the police wrote a report about me due to my invitation to this congress and included my work as a journalist and my social media posts on october 7th attempting to contextualize and explain what was happening around us- but for this police state, context is the enemy.

But what gets me is that they had to scroll through hundreds and hundreds of posts detailing evidence of israeli massacres, posts about the reality of my husband’s family , posts about their murders, about the destruction of our home posts about the raids and bombings of hospitals, schools, and infrastructure that exists in gaza to be able to make their case. They say while i dont say anything clearly antisemitic, this is in fact what I do mean and that of course is this idea that i am aiming for the destruction of the state of israel.

As a non german speaker my german vocabulary is more advanced than some. I dont know how to effectively talk to a server, no the words that i know are Volksverhetzung, theres , existencerecht , oh and of course you can’t forget anziege -we received a lot of those.

I laugh but it is incredibly concerning the level of insecurity this police state has that the most basic resemblance of free speech can feel like a threat.

On Friday, When it was over I quickly realized that on my way home I was being followed by undercover police. I demanded to know why they were following me and they responded by saying that they just wanted to see what I do. I acted casual at first, laughing with my friends who were with me at the time, and managed to get away from them and returned home safely.

However it was as the hours went by, did I truly understand the extent of this interaction. My family is dying. I went to protest this reality and was intimidated and treated as a criminal. In all honesty, I broke down that day for I realized that we are not only demanding an end to this genocide, but we are fighting an institution that is hell bent on the psychological warfare against activists and supporters of the palestinian people all in an attempt to scare and silence us into submission.

The title of this talk, of attempting to understand 76 years of colonization and asking what the situation is on the ground, is trying to understand what we are doing here right now in Berlin at the Palestine Congress. This is the result of 76 years of colonization, our presence here in our attempt to try and answer the questions of how we move forward, how we break free and fight for material substantial change in our homes.

In 2017, I had the privilege , and yes this may be a little bit of a flex, to speak on the same panel as Angela Davis in NYC. In this panel we attempted to tie the liberation struggles of Black people in America and within the prison industrial complex with the realities of Palestinians living under occupation.

It was there i was exposed to connecting international movements to palestinain liberation. It was there that i saw that the security systems that targeted black activists in ferguson were manufactured by state owned companies in israel and arms sold to india from israel were used to occupy, and control kashmir, and it was there that i realized that the same weapons used to kill palestinians were used by the myanmar government to conduct a genocide against rohingya Muslims.

And it wasn’t that there was some international conspiracy that all points to israel, no what i understood from listening to someone like angela davis, is that oppressors assist eachother in controlling their populations and western hegemony is built through this subjugation and eternal cycle of keeping the downtrodden subdued.

And it is here where i’d like to quote from her directly: “Regimes of racial segregation were not disestablished because of the work of leaders and presidents and legislators, but rather because of the fact that ordinary people adopted a critical stance in the way in which they perceived their relationship to reality. Social realities that may have appeared inalterable, impenetrable, came to be viewed as malleable and transformable; and people learned how to imagine what it might mean to live in a world that was not so exclusively governed by the principle of white supremacy. This collective consciousness emerged within the context of social struggles. “

Here in Germany, the reason why there are hundreds of police outside and an intense state effort to silence us is because this social reality is malleable and transformable. The reason we’re followed hom by undercover police, beaten at protests, and doxed by the media is because we have developed a collective consciousness against the principle of white supremacy.

It is because we actually understand how genocides of the past were able to happen can we confidently take a stand against the genocide of today. The dehumanization, the othering, the mischaracterization and slandering of a people first leads to their occupation but then eventually leads to their deaths.

We are not attending an academic conference here today, we are resisting in one of the most powerful ways possible. We are facing the brunt of state repression, head on and finally knocking on the sides of the tank.

Thank you, and free palestine.”

You can also watch the speech here: