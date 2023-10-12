Discover more from The Diaspora Journal
Germany is complicit in the genocide of Palestinians
Anti-Palestinian repression across the country like we've never seen before
After witnessing the massacres that are taking place in Gaza and across Occupied Palestine, many Palestinians in Germany (the largest in the diaspora outside the Middle East) have taken to the streets to protest the barbarity of the Israeli war machine.
Unfortunately, however ,they are not allowed. Across the country, the German state has banned any pro-Palestinian protest. They have arrested, brutalized, and detained any and all protestors who dare utter the words “Free Palestine.”
I have highlighted some cases in the video below. I will be writing a much longer article in the days to come explicitly showing the violence administered by the German state- an extension of the Israeli Zionist entity, and their violations of internationally recognized human rights.
We will also see many more details about the level and extent of the repression. Stay tuned.
Thanks for the truth.
“You can discover the fraud pretty quickly, if you have the ability to read carefully"—Graeme MacQueen
Amazing man, RIP, and that other 9/11 fever:
https://rumble.com/v3fi13v-redacted-presents-peace-war-and-911.html?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
We don't need to get deep into the Talmud, or rabbinical laws and comments, but . . . .
The Talmud specifically defines all who are not Jews as non-human animals, and specifically dehumanizes gentiles as not being descendants of Adam.
"The Jews are called human beings, but the non-Jews are not humans. They are beasts."
---Talmud: Baba mezia, 114b
"The Akum (non-Jew) is like a dog. Yes, the scripture teaches to honor the the dog more than the non-Jew."
--Ereget Raschi Erod. 22 30
"Even though God created the non-Jew they are still animals in human form. It is not becoming for a Jew to be served by an animal. Therfore he will be served by animals in human form."
--Midrasch Talpioth, p. 255, Warsaw 1855
Minor Tractates. Soferim 15, Rule 10. This is the saying of Rabbi Simon ben Yohai:
Tob shebe goyyim harog --"Even the best of the gentiles should all be killed".
This passage is from the original Hebrew of the Babylonian Talmud as quoted by the 1907 Jewish Encyclopedia, published by Funk and Wagnalls and compiled by Isidore Singer, under the entry, "Gentile," (p. 617).
"A pregnant non-Jew is no better than a pregnant animal."
----Coschen hamischpat 405
Look, when we peel back the onion, we will see the historical and not so far back historical mentality of a people, collectively, or not.
https://youtu.be/SuvUo3Ub1aY?si=5aJ49ysT2YRlQhFK
https://youtu.be/bazcPgQUFig?si=dEQ9o3Q6wD6hlKRl
Mar 4, 2019: A new U.N. report finds that Israel may have committed war crimes by targeting children, journalists, and people with disabilities during weekly Great March of Return demonstrations in Gaza. The attacks are "outright massacres of overwhelmingly unarmed, nonviolent demonstrators," says political scientist Norman Finkelstein, author of "Gaza: An Inquest into Its Martyrdom."
May 16, 2021 ---The occupation is against human nature. It flies in the face of what it is to be human."
BT's Kei Pritsker speaks with Abby Martin from The Empire Files about the occupation of the West Bank, the siege of Gaza, and other aspects of Israel's criminal occupation of Palestine.
https://youtu.be/xEUIR_JG_b8?si=hYfgzc5BODgSjmbZ
Here, on a bloody comedy show, more sense than ALL of Klanada, EuroTrashLandia, U$A, and United-Inbred-Kingdom:
https://youtu.be/kZfgEHclL98?si=U6j6cg6eMHNYhy9s
In response to this past weekend’s deadly attacks on Israel by militants from Gaza, Russia has released a statement calling for an end to violence and for the conflict to be resolved on the basis of international law. The proposed resolution would entail a return to the 1967 borders and a two-state solution.
Guest host Craig Jardula and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to professor and author Norman Finkelstein about the Russian offering and why it’s far more productive than the kind of boilerplate “We stand with Israel” palaver coming from the likes of EU President Ursula von der Leyen.