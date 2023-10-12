After witnessing the massacres that are taking place in Gaza and across Occupied Palestine, many Palestinians in Germany (the largest in the diaspora outside the Middle East) have taken to the streets to protest the barbarity of the Israeli war machine.

Unfortunately, however ,they are not allowed. Across the country, the German state has banned any pro-Palestinian protest. They have arrested, brutalized, and detained any and all protestors who dare utter the words “Free Palestine.”

I have highlighted some cases in the video below. I will be writing a much longer article in the days to come explicitly showing the violence administered by the German state- an extension of the Israeli Zionist entity, and their violations of internationally recognized human rights.

We will also see many more details about the level and extent of the repression. Stay tuned.