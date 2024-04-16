The new groundbreaking survey conducted by Yougov on behalf of the Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy shows that Germans support a ban on the arms trade, and very few believe that Germany has taken the right position on the Gaza war (8%).

The survey was conducted in five European countries, including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Sweden, in a population-representative survey.

The poll also found that one in three respondents believe Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

There seems to be a generational divide according to the results as 18-24 year olds, or Gen Z, are showing higher levels of support and commitment to Palestinian rights are more likely to believe that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza (40%) and that its policy is apartheid (37%), and support a ban on the arms trade at 58%).

The findings also shows that a third (33%) of Germans see a bias in favor of Israel in the media (versus 9% in favor of Palestine), while censorship by social media platforms is also a well-known trend (47% believe that social media platforms are Palestinian Restrict content).

The survey also shows that almost half of Germans (44%) believe that their Government supports Israel more and that it should take a more balanced stance or support Palestine more (49%).

These results are crucial for anyone who is paying attention as the crackdown on pro-Palestinian activism in Germany has become more prevalent. Over the last 6 months since October 7, pro-Palestinian activism has taken on extraordinary forms on the streets of Germany. Police since the beginning of the war have banned protests and at one point even the Palestinian keffiyeh, raided activists’ homes, arrested peaceful protestors, and have used undercover officers to follow Palestinians home from demonstrations or events.

Just over the weekend, Berlin police raided the Palestine Congress and abruptly canceled the gathering two mins after historian, Salman Abu Sitta’s video contribution started playing. An hour prior, organizers got word that congress speaker and Gaza hero, Dr Ghassan Abu Sitta was banned from entering Germany and was deported back to London. Three people were arrested from the congress after the announcement that it was now banned, two of them Jewish activists.

This act of repression comes during a time when Germany is facing the International Criminal Court charged with genocide by aiding and abetting Israel against the Palestinians.

On April 5, 2024, Berlin lawyers have filed an urgent application against the German government to stop the approval of war weapons exports to Israel. The urgent appeal is being filed by Palestinians in Gaza who are demanding an immediate halt to the supply of weapons to Israel.

Inès Abdel Razak, director of PIPD, says that "as German Authorities ramp up repression against solidarity with Palestinians, the poll clearly shows that the Government complicity with Israeli genocidal acts and silencing of people, is not only liberticide, it is also at odds with German public opinion, particularly youth"

Germany’s Reason of State which is the protection of Israel’s national security can explain their staunch support of Israel, however what is unprecedented is that their support for Israel is coupled with extreme repression of Palestinian voices.

“Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets to demand a ceasefire and support the rights of Palestinians, but the German government has continued its policy of complicity in Israel's genocide and censorship of Palestinian voices,” Abdel Razek said.

Interestingly, young people see Palestine and the rights of Palestinians as issues linked to the fight against racism (34%), freedom (58%) and the fight for equality (46%). This shows that activists and pro-Palestinian solidarity efforts are in fact working. More and more people see how the genocide in Gaza can be viewed as the highest manifestation of racism.

However, 70% of Germans have never heard about the Nakba, or the Palestinia catastrophe, and only 4% of Germans know “a great deal” about the issues affecting Palestinians and their rights. This can be seen as an unfortunate reality, or an opportunity for activists and educators to continue educating the public and protesting.

While this country is hellbent on ensuring the opportunity for dialogue is criminalized, activism in Germany is changing public opinion slowly but surely.