Martin
Jan 2Edited

I am not saying you should do this, but my emotions turned to anger, directed full square against the zionist murderers and a political class throughout the world that are totally complicite in the act of genocide and now the fake US brokered "ceasfire" is operating "NOT", so many people who could have mobilised against the terrorist israeli occupiers, either through protest, financial support or Boycotting the zionist economy have moved away and are once again distracted by their own daily lives or who is trending in music or acting circles.

What does it take for people to see that all this talk of peace is utter BS. The world for many just ushered in their "Silent Night, Holy Night all is calm......" forgetting that the true indigenous people of the Holy Lands are trapped, as they have been for more than 77 years, in a never ending cycle of brutality, fear, hunger and death and no possibility of a silent or peaceful night in their most wildest dreams.

You once slapped my wrists for posting angry comments against the perpetrators of genocide, but here we are nearly a year on from my comments and nothing has changed regarding the lives of the Palestinian People. So I will end by saying, may God take his revenge against the murdering zionist scum and all those who who have called for or supported the genocide and may I not wish all those who turn a blind eye to the attrocities and war crimes a calm and peaceful 2026.

Just to end positively, May I wish you and your family a happy, peaceful and healthy New Year.

Asma
Jan 1

❤️

