The Diaspora Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
Aug 12

My god, we in the U$A are bipolar and schizoid:

In this ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ segment, Bishara Bahbah, the founder of Arab Americans for Trump (now renamed Arab Americans for Peace) and Trump’s unofficial mediator with Hamas, tells Mehdi that he still believes, “that the president wants to end this war.”

Mehdi presses the Palestinian-American businessman and activist on Trump’s unfettered support for Israel’s genocide and mad starvation, asking him that if he called Biden ‘Genocide Joe’, “would you also call Donald Trump ‘Genocide Donald’?”

"No, I wouldn't," Bahbah tells Mehdi, who then pushes back against Bahbah in what becomes a tense exchange on partisanship and double standards.

https://zeteo.com/p/mehdi-bishara-bahbah-trump-gaza-hamas

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
Aug 12

Poetic and visceral .... So how do we continue as the Western Culture (sic) continues the lies, the propaganda, and the lobotomizing of an entire society?

Vice President Rapist and Pedophile Trump is waiting for President Adolph Bibi to give him orders on how to subdue our own immigrants.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/and-you-thought-it-was-just-the-price

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hebh Jamal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture