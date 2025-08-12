My son threw up last night. I told him drinking two chocolate milks was too much, but since we just came back from long travels, I thought it was fine. He was tired and did not feel like eating anything solid.

But then, all of a sudden he yells. “My stomach hurts!”

My husband, Abdallah, quickly picked him up and went to the bathroom. He tried to hold him over the bathtub, but it was too late. My beautiful son projectile vomited across the whole bathroom. On the sink, the curtains, the floor, the bathroom mirror, everywhere, and my husband’s face was the first target. I know, gross.

“Hebh! Help!” Abdallah called.

In that moment, I received a text by my friend Rachael in a group chat we have. “No, I can’t believe it, they didn’t.”

Immediately my mind spiraled, who died, what happened, what did they do?. Her next text appeared on my screen, “fuck this world, it can’t be true” she sent alongside a photo of the Palestinian journalist Anas Al Sharif.

“Hebh! Please!” Abdallah yelled again.

My face was blank as I entered the bathroom, and first cleaned the floors with a towel, and then the walls. I was livid about the vomit. I mean, how hard is it to hold our son downwards, how can vomit get at the top of the shower curtain.

“Shit! I don’t understand how this can happen!!”

I stopped and my body was physically stuck. I could no longer comprehend what it is I was exactly talking about anymore. The vomit or the fact that Israel can murder the most famous Palestinian journalist that is alive right now with full impunity. How can this happen.

How can this happen?

How can my son reach the top of the bathroom cabinet and underneath the sink, and how can the most famous Palestinian journalist die by a drone strike on his journalist tent when he was just posted 30 minutes prior to his murder.

“How were you holding him, I don’t get it,” I say to my husband.

“Hebh. He threw up in my face first, it just happened.”

I was angry at him- or was I just angry? I didn’t know, I don’t get it. I hate when my bathroom gets dirty, and especially this dirty?! My eyes were blind with rage. Rage that the chocolate vomit specs were drying on my bathroom floor as I couldn’t clean fast enough, and the fact that the most famous Palestinian journalist, Anas Al Sharif, was killed and the terrorist army was boasting about it on social media.

“Ok, I didn’t mean to have him make this mess, I’m sorry, I should’ve held him over the toilet” my husband said.

“They killed Anas Al Sharif” I told him.

I finished cleaning the bathroom as best as I could at 10 o clock at night. Then we both went to sleep, with tears in our eyes and rage in our hearts- we didn’t say anything else to each other however, and we definitely didn’t talk about the specs of chocolate milk that were still stuck to the bathroom floor.