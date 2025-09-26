“Nobody in the world, nobody in history, has ever won their freedom by appealing to the moral sense of the very people who were oppressing them.”

Today, Assata Shakur died in exile.

Many in Germany may not know who Assata Shakur was. I urge you not only to research her, but to truly understand her. Without that care, it is far too easy to swallow the lies of a white supremacist state that painted her as an extremist, a criminal, a terrorist. But if Assata Shakur was a terrorist, then who is your hero?

Assata Shakur was a Black Liberation warrior. A fighter for life, dignity, and freedom. She came of age in the Civil Rights Movement, became a member of the Black Liberation Army, and as a student at my alma mater, The City College of New York, fought against racist admissions policies and for Black and Puerto Rican studies programs, a struggle that continues even today.

On May 2, 1973, she was pulled over on the New Jersey Turnpike alongside two comrades from the BLA. They were racially profiled, targeted for their politics under the FBI’s COINTELPRO. A shootout followed, leaving one comrade and one state trooper dead. Assata, gravely wounded, was denied medical care, interrogated without a lawyer, and tortured while clinging to life. Convicted of murder in a sham trial, she was sentenced to life in prison.

But prison could not contain her. In 1979, Assata was liberated by fellow revolutionaries and fled to Cuba, where she received political asylum in 1984. For the rest of her life, she lived in exile, pursued relentlessly by the U.S. government. In 2013, the FBI placed her on its Most Wanted Terrorists list, offering two million dollars for her capture.

Yet through all of this, Assata never abandoned her commitment to life. She once said:

“I hate war, and I hate having to struggle. I wish I had been born into a world where it was unnecessary. This context of struggle has been forced on me by oppression. Otherwise, I would be a sculptor, or a gardener, or a carpenter… I would be free to be so much more. I am a reluctant warrior, a reluctant struggler. But I do it, because I am committed to life.”

That phrase, reluctant warrior, reluctant struggler, cuts into me like a mirror. I hate protesting. I hate the constant struggle. I hate walking into the streets with my keffiyeh, carrying the tension, the fear, the weight. I want to paint, to dance, to play basketball on the weekends. I want to be free of this horror. But like Assata, I fight because I am committed to life. And so do countless Palestinian activists around the world.

When I was 18, during the Great March of Return in 2018, I stood on a stage and said: Palestinians do not resist because we seek death. We resist because we seek life.

We are not martyrs by choice. We are martyrs by force. We do not want to die. We do not want to be persecuted. We do not want to carry the burden of empire. But as Assata taught us, struggle is not a choice, it is a duty.

She taught me to hate the struggle, but to struggle anyway. To embrace being a reluctant warrior, because our lives demand it.

Assata, daughter of liberation, I will carry your name with me until our children are free. Until they live in a world where struggle is unnecessary.

“It is our duty to fight for our freedom.

It is our duty to win.

We must love each other and support each other.

We have nothing to lose but our chains.”