I went to a dinner party. It was lovely, everyone was lovely. For some time, I forgot my surroundings. I forgot US presidents threatening to “wipe out a civilization” , I forgot the ethnic cleansing and bombardment of Gaza and Lebanon, I forgot about the court cases and political prisoners and the executions.

I forgot.

Until someone told me my youngest son got so big. “I associate the age of your son with how long the genocide has lasted.”

She was embarrassed and quickly apologized. The thought of associating my son’s age with catastrophe probably isn’t a good idea. “I just remember you protesting when you were 9 months pregnant and it stuck with me.”

I wasn’t insulted. That was also exactly what I’m reminded of whenever i hold my beautiful son’s face and pinch his nose. Obayda, born on January 23rd, 2024 was with me through it all. For every protest and march I was carrying my child and demanded an end to the bloodshed.

I had no time to bask in the glory of motherhood and what it meant to hold and cuddle with him. It was in the midst of it all- what seemed like, and still seems like the end of the world. So I stopped breastfeeding much earlier than I did with Malik so he would not be so reliant on me. I had to protest, to fight..to fight.

Early on, Obayda learned independent play, and was quieter. He enjoys reading and counting and never had a “difficult” stage. He slept well, ate from a bottle well, and did not cry as often when he would stay at his grandparents because I- well I had to fight.

I did not believe I had a choice. Whenever I see Obayada and his gorgeous brown eyes and honey hair, I remember how long it has been. I remember how much we have lost, and how often I believed I could not stay still.

I yelled till I was voiceless with his feet kicking inside of me. I always associated his warmth and his new language development with a sort of melancholy. The more you grow the longer it has been since everything changed.

How unfair to view him in this way.

I stopped demonstrating to hold him more. I paused on yelling so I can sing with him more. I paused on writing so I can play with him more.

And yet- the guilt remains for the children I did not fight for. The grief grows for the shortcomings that fester and the pain simply lingers never to be fully felt.

But I still have hope.

Hope will never fade because I am still able to hug my children. My love will mean more than their hate, and my embrace will manifest itself into liberation. It has to.

…