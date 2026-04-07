The Diaspora Journal

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tony greenstein's avatar
tony greenstein
4d

A very beautiful and moving post Hebh. It is humanity in the midst of barbarity which we are all struggling with in this monstrous society.

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Tdot's avatar
Tdot
4d

Your words continue the fight for every child.

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