I never compared myself to a white woman. I never felt obligated to analyze their features and compare them to my Middle Eastern eyes, hair or nose. I never felt that they were anything special. More importantly, I never felt inferior.

That is until I moved to Germany. I walk down the street in my hijab and loose clothing and try not to smile. I don’t want to give anyone the impression I am approachable. I see a pretty blond woman with a small frame on her bike managing to keep her hair perfectly in tact. My thinner frizzy Middle Eastern hair could never.

Nonetheless, the thing I notice the most is how no one looks at her as she rides by- her presence is normal, the status quo. Me on the other hand, with headphones in my ears trying to drown out any and all sound, always feel eyes lingering. My being is an anomaly, a disturbance.

Bikers refuse to drive around me and expect me to step aside for them, rolling their eyes and shaking their head so I can see their reaction to my in-compliance. They would drive around the blond small framed blue eyed white woman though.

Even when I try it’s not enough. I put on makeup and my Doc Martins with a subtle dark fall dress with a matching hijab. I match my makeup to my clothes and put two coats of mascara. But that much effort isn’t considered beautiful here.

See, the blond white woman doesn’t need to wear anything fancy or put on makeup or even spend time styling her hair. What makes her attractive is her subtle beauty. She puts moisturiser on her face with lip balm and some blush and she doesn’t need to try to be wanted. She just is.

The colonized mind is infatuated with whiteness. The colonized Eastern mind will forever compare themselves to the subtle beauty of the white woman as their relatives urge them to dye and straighten their hair. The colonized Eastern mind will starve themselves because their curvy features inherited by their mothers is too aggressive for white beauty.

They pillaged, and raped and destroyed our homes often times with the white woman by their sides looking down on us- their ugly subjects. This is how we are treated now in their lands.

Even when the Easterner understands this, understands the colonial nature of their comparisons and how they will forever be different because of their faith, their blood, and the color of their eyes….they try anyway.

Decolonizing your mind does not change how they treat you. It will not change the stares, the passive aggressive interactions, the actual aggressive interactions.

But hey- losing a few pounds and dying your hair might.

Or just don’t go on walks anymore, lol i don’t know.

This reality is not how I feel a majority of the time. It is simply emblematic of how systematic Islamophobia and coloniality works here in Europe. Your presence will be a burden, an inconvenience, similar to a pest they are trying their best to get rid of.

The white woman’s presence will remind you of everything you will not feel, forcing you to attempt to pave your own distinct and extremely difficult path. This is how thousands of Muslim and poc women have internalized here.Many are strong and persevere despite this massive obstacle, then there are others who just don’t. Sometimes we need to talk about them too.