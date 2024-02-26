TRAILER The Reason of State: A documentary investigating Germany’s war on Palestinian voices

Hello everyone,

I am so excited to announce a COMPLETELY INDEPENDENT documentary project that I am working on called, The Reason of State!

The film series will be about the complete repression of Palestinian solidarity but also about the people, the communities and the voices that you will never be able to hear from otherwise.

This series will be about the political but also the human. And I hope you join us in supporting our project to highlight the war on Palestine and on Germany’s own citizens.

Because this is an independent project, we need YOUR support to finish this film. Please consider sharing our video and GoFundMe page to make this dream and project a possibility.

What is unique about Germany is the sheer level of repression towards Palestinians and their supporters. Protests have been banned, even chants and slogans have been banned, all in the name of protecting Israel's national security.

This is such a high priority for the German government that they call it their “reason of state”.

The German media closely reflects this agenda, reporting only the Israeli version of events in Gaza, and grossly misrepresenting or completely ignoring the Palestinian perspective.

It is about time this changes. The purpose of this documentary film project is to highlight the Palestinian voice that has been erased from the media for decades. We have already completed 70% of the filming for the first episode and drafted an editing script.

By funding this independent project, we will be able to investigate, explain and reveal Germany’s support for Israel, its impact on Europe’s largest Palestinian community, and how those affected are fighting back.

Trailer on Youtube:

Click Here for GoFundMe Page Link!