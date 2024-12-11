Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

It is a curse to grow old in Gaza You are born homeless unrecognizable to the soil that holds your ancestors Refugee they call it. Adolosence marked by war the British and some foreigners they look the same to you. You decided to have kids! 6 Ahmed, Majid, Khaled, Walid, Hussein and one girl Halima. Majid is killed Khaled imprisoned Ahmed got sick. Halima left Gaza. And you, you still live in the refugee camp. This time though, the camp has walls built ontop of your tent cement with asbestos roofs. Your family grew grandchildren, many then they were few You outlived young lives Ansaam, Hassan, Mohammed Khaled, Majid Jr., Hala, Mohammed Hussein, Ahmed Except no one wanted to tell you you outlived young lives. Heart too fragile, they said. You left your first refugee camp to go to another refugee camp this time, for good. And your children? They finally told you that you outlived young lives. 1948. 2024. War then. War now. War forever. Do not grow old in Gaza. Do not outlive young lives.