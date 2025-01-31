I know, it might seem very crass to speak about the rise of a fascist party when we have been experiencing the worst these “moderate parties” had to offer for the last year and a half.

Many of our comrades have been arrested, criminalized, houses raided, people deported for liking instagram posts, and the biggest slander campaigns against innocent people by the press. How can it get worse right?

Well, this is a complicated question. On one hand, every single party is moving to the right. Nearly all of the mainstream parties are opting for tighter migration policies, and have signed or plan to sign laws that limit benefits for the most vulnerable in society in an attempt to appease the right wing populism that is rising dramatically in this country.

However, unfortunately, it can get worse, and we need to stay vigilant. With frustrations with traditional German bureaucracy that can leave red tape and the ability for a vulnerable person to buy time and resources needed to fight their cases will soon be eliminated. New laws have passed that gives state’s incentives to reject asylum application and refugee applications and accelerate deportation.

Every vulnerable person not on a stable residency can no longer participate in any political activity which will certainly impact their status, and as we’ve seen, participating in pro-Palestinian demonstrations or holding views hostile to the state of Israel is more than enough to deny residency renewals. Already we have seen the adjustment of citizenship applications that include questions about Israel’s right to exist and people that have been denied due to their convictions. I am afraid in the future, the mere ability to express your pro-Palestinian stance can restrict other benefits and act as a prerequisite to receiving aid, or getting accepted into a university.

Already, a resolution in the Bundestag has been passed which can allow universities to “use every legal measure available” to criminalize a student for protesting its complicity in genocide and can exclude, expel and ban them from campus for calling for a boycott. This, apparently, is a measure against antisemitism, according to the group of idiots in suits.

But it also can get worse as the country moves more to the right and university heads that are sympathetic to their students can simply be ousted or their departments completely defunded by the state. The student, and professor can have less power, fewer rights, and limited ability to counter the criminal acts of university boards.

So what now? Well we need a collective effort against the rise of fascism in this country. We need to be talking about migrant rights, about Islamophobia, about how Palestine is connected in all of this. We need to work with other impacted communities and build bridges between migrant groups and fight.

Yes for many of us this is more of the same, and it is the same fascism we have dealt with for so long. But, as a New Yorker seeing ICE, the immigration correctional enforcement, abduct undocumented people in my neighborhood and community, I sense the fears are universal.

People are afraid, and will not join a movement and attend our protests if we say nothing, and if we do nothing to fight for their rights. If we leave it to the thousands of Germans protesting in the streets saying “Nazi raus,” while doing nothing to counter the fascistic policies and criminal acts of their own parties, we will be left with no one able to push against state hegemony.

At the end of the day it is the most vulnerable fighting currently alongside us, and it will be them to face the horrors to come if we stand aside.