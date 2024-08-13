In a perfect world: why must you die?
In a perfect world , a response to Refaat Alareer, our professor
Why must you die?
Why must I live
to tell your story
or to sell your things ?
Can’t you buy a piece of cloth
and some string ?
so that a child somewhere in Gaza
looks you in the eye
with his dad next to him that never left
that never bid anyone farewell
sees the kite, the kite that we made, flying up above
and thinks for a moment, simply, what a beautiful kite is there
that looks nothing like angels
for angels are scary ,
and love is already here
So why must you die?
For hope is alive
and your life is already a tale.
a response to “if i must die” if things were different, to our beautiful martyred professor and hero, Refaat Alareer.
💔
This poem, though it could be improved, touches on a delicate subject. Why some die while others go on living? Why some have this luck and not that luck? Well, libraries of books have been write about those things and no one has been able to give an answer that satisfies every person. But someone once said, "Somethings are what they are, and could not be otherwise." It is the they come to be and we must get used to it. But for some it is hard to take.