Why must you die?

Why must I live

to tell your story

or to sell your things ?

Can’t you buy a piece of cloth

and some string ?

so that a child somewhere in Gaza

looks you in the eye

with his dad next to him that never left

that never bid anyone farewell

sees the kite, the kite that we made, flying up above

and thinks for a moment, simply, what a beautiful kite is there

that looks nothing like angels

for angels are scary ,

and love is already here

So why must you die?

For hope is alive

and your life is already a tale.

a response to “if i must die” if things were different, to our beautiful martyred professor and hero, Refaat Alareer.