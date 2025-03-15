I look at the horrific photos and think, okay. It’s happening again, they decided to continue the killing in a more rapid pace. No one is safe. Again, no one is safe.

But I can’t find new words to describe it. “Horror,” “a massacre,” “savage attack.” I don’t know what to say. What is there to say. I close my eyes and scroll against the images of burning flesh and that is when my gut wrenches and my mind sways between extreme guilt and an inability to convince anyone any longer.

9 were killed just now. 5 journalists and aid workers, and 4 other random people. I don’t even know their names yet, but I know the process that will ensue after this massacre all too well. The wailing mothers and defeated fathers along with the dead stares of their young siblings staring at the disfigured and bloodied corpses. Journalists wearing their vests staring at their colleague’s bodies, attempting to document what is taking place for the world to see so that they aren’t murdered in vain.

I always wonder what everyone is thinking in these moments. The dead eyed little brother and the concentrated and teary eyed friend. What goes through their heads? Can emotions and proper thoughts and feelings even be processed in this situation?

And what about their lovers? Will they ever find someone again? Did they get to tell them that they loved them recently? Did they fight before their lover was killed? I hope they don’t have guilt over their deaths.

Words have failed me to advocate for the people of Gaza. Yesterday 3 year old Amjad Abed was murdered in Gaza by Israel as well. There have been many Amjads recently. I simultaneously watch Israeli society celebrate their holidays dressed in bloodied Palestinian costumes mocking our dead. What an irredeemable society.

I, and we have failed to do something significant. We have failed to save our people, we have failed to resist a murder machine, we have failed to stop the money in our pockets from going to said murder machine. We have failed.

Do we protest to feel better for ourselves? Do we fight so we can say we absolved ourselves from blame?

I look at our political prisoners in Palestine and in the belly of the beast here in the West. I read the names of Ahmad Mansara, Mahmoud Khalil, and Shukri Abubakr who are innocent of what they are accused.

I look at the condition of humanity and conclude

we have all lost our souls.

Every one of us has lost our souls from the evil soldier pulling the trigger, to the devils in suits signing the papers that lead to more Palestinian blood, to us in our homes going about our lives - we have all lost our souls.

Or let’s say, in some , humanity is conditional. We have deep passion and love for what is in our periphery. Palestine, Congo, Sudan, Tamil Eelam, Yemen- are states with people not in our periphery . Their humanity is regelated to the back burner in our minds and hearts. Their liberation and condition is inconvenient to think through. We go to a few protests, but we would not have the deep ability to feel and fight our complicity in their suffering.

Those of us with conditional humanity have lost our souls to protect our sanity.

How stupid it is to be sane now a days.