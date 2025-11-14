The Diaspora Journal

ElitePushReligousDivision&Hate
Nov 14

Fully agree. As for why the zionist colonization project is so supremely important for the billionaire ruling elite (and their propaganda media), it seems to me that it has to do with how it functions as the perfect polarizing/dividing agent for our rulers. After all, if you're a tiny group of billionaire oligarchs working to concentrate the planet’s resources in your hands and turn the vast majority of humanity into serfs working to enrich you and to ensure the domination of the few ovwr the many, then obviously your number one priority and survival strategy is to make sure that the 99% are not united against you but are divided among themselves, hating and fighting each other along religious-nationalist lines, right?

Well, there doesn't seem to be a more dividing force on this planet than sectarian tribalism and hostility, and one of the biggest sectarian ANTI-UNITY ethnocentric exclusivist divisive force on this planet is Zionism - that indoctrinates israelis (and many jews and non-jewish conservatives) from birth to believe that those humans who had a very specific religious label placed on us at birth (in this case, the label of 'jewish') are of a much greater importance and value than the rest of humanity and were handed ‘divine rights’ over lands by the cult’s fake bloodthirsty nationalist “god”.

The perfect polarizing agent to prevent unity and ensure tribalism among the 99%!!

And this tribalist exclucivist zionist supremacist force achieves its polarizing/antagonizing/dividing effect (the effect that greatly benefits the ruling elite) to an even greater magnitude especially when it is intentionally imposed upon an already existing civilization, as was done with the placement of an exclusivist supremacist tribalist ideology right smack in the middle of the muslim world (and also strategically placed to occupy the ONLY land bridge there is between Asia and Africa) to provide for the oligarch dividers-and-rulers of humanity with what they call "our unsinkable aircraft carrier in west Asia", to create as much sectarian friction, antagonism, conflict, dis-unity and polarization as possible among the 99% (and again, the division and pitting of the masses of humanity against each other is clearly the number one priority and survival strategy for a tiny minority elite group that rules over the vast majority).

In this sense, the billionaires' supremacist exclusivist ethnocentric ANTI-UNITY zionist colony in west Asia is like the gift that keeps on giving for the ruling class, creating endless antagonism and war not only in west asia, but also endless polarization and division of 99% all across the planet. What more could a minority oligarchic elite possibly ask for?!

Seems to me that that is why the billionaires’ zionist regime is such a valuable asset for the elite and why it is so supremely important to the billionaire oligarchs and their propaganda media..

https://substack.com/@headandheart1/note/c-148990304

Jacqueline Conway
7d

That’s very well said, Hebh. The hypocrisy of the German state in particular is sickening: Germany has a talent for being on the wrong side of history.

