I want to begin with a simple but foundational point: the struggle for Palestinian liberation is inseparable from the global systems of imperialism and colonialism that built, sustain and arm the Israeli state. And I should note here that nothing I’m saying is particularly new; many far more brilliant thinkers have already written about these issues, and many more will continue to do so.

Across Twitter or X whatever, there is a growing argument that our enemy is not imperialism or Western power but something called “Jewish supremacy,” a supposedly independent force that controls Western governments and coerces them into acting in Israel’s interest. According to this framework, Zionism is not an expression of imperialism but a unique racial power structure, and therefore we should be willing to align with anyone, including right-wing actors, to combat it.

This argument collapses under the lightest scrutiny. It only makes sense if you detach Palestine from the material systems, including the military, economic and ideological structures, that sustain colonial projects. Without situating Zionism within imperialism, settler colonialism, capitalism and white supremacy, you are left with a worldview that mistakes symptoms for causes.

To be clear: Jewish supremacy is real. It is the racial logic that undergirds the creation of a Jewish ethnonational state, the apartheid legal system and the genocidal violence unleashed on Palestinians. It is visible in the marking of Palestinian political prisoners with the Star of David, in the desecration of mosques and homes, and in the menorahs placed triumphantly atop the ruins of Gaza. These actions express a worldview that devalues Palestinian life in the name of a racialized and fanatical nationalism.

But Jewish supremacy in this context is a function of Zionism, not a global force directing Western empires. It is a racial logic embedded within a settler-colonial project that thrives because it is aligned with Western imperial interests, not because it controls them.

The exceptionalization of antisemitism and the Holocaust is a major part of this structure. Western states elevate antisemitism as a uniquely incomparable form of racism, placing the Holocaust beyond all historical parallels. In Germany, it is literally a crime to compare the Gaza genocide to the Holocaust. Palestinian activists are being fined and prosecuted simply for making such a comparisson. This exceptionalization is not only driven by Jewish people or communities. It is overwhelmingly produced, enforced and policed by white European Christian elites.

My experience living in Germany has made this clearer than any theoretical text could. Every state “antisemitism commissioner,” a position created by Germans for Germans to sanitize their historical crimes, is a non-Jewish white man. These officials are tasked not with protecting Jewish life but with criminalizing Palestinian solidarity through a violent conflation of antisemitism with anti-Zionism. Their work serves the German state, not Jewish communities.

Understanding this helps clarify Germany’s political orientation. In 2008, Angela Merkel declared to the Israeli Knesset that Israel’s security was “Germany’s Reason of State.” This was not an act of submission to Jewish supremacy. It was a deliberate political choice. After the Holocaust, Germany needed to rehabilitate itself in the eyes of the West without dismantling its own racism or confronting its colonial legacy. By elevating Israel as the symbolic representative of world Jewry, Germany could present itself as morally redeemed while avoiding any genuine structural change.

Supporting Israel became a mechanism for Germany to re-enter the world stage as a responsible and democratic power. It allowed the state to project anti-racism outward while maintaining anti-migrant policies, white Christian nationalism and deep institutional racism at home. This pattern is not unique to Germany. The United States, the United Kingdom and France all instrumentalize antisemitism discourse and Zionism to further their geopolitical interests and suppress movements for racial and colonial justice.

To claim that these powers are controlled by Jewish supremacy is to absolve them of their own histories and their own ongoing violence. It obscures the fact that it was Britain, not a Jewish global force, that colonized Palestine before Zionist settlers arrived. It ignores that these are the same states responsible for the colonization of Africa, Asia and the Middle East; the same states responsible for Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan; the same states whose right-wing, anti-migrant, white supremacist politics align seamlessly with the logic of Zionism.

Zionism and the Jewish supremacy embedded within it function because they are entangled with white supremacy, imperialism and capitalist domination. These systems are not driven by Jewish power. They are driven by the same Western states that have always dominated the global order.

Failing to frame our discourse in this way is not a minor analytical error. It is a strategic disaster. It leads people to seek alliances with fascists and white nationalists who have never, in any historical context, advanced a liberation struggle. It risks reframing Palestine as a right-wing cause, which is a fundamental distortion of its history, politics and aspirations.

Right-wing alliances cannot bring justice. They have never dismantled colonialism. They will never dismantle Zionism. Any attempt to recast Palestine as a reactionary movement erases the very foundations of our struggle.

Our task is clear: to understand and confront the systems, including imperialism, colonial power, white supremacy and capitalism, that produce Zionism and sustain it. Detaching Jewish supremacy from these structures does not liberate Palestinians. It only aligns us with the very forces responsible for our oppression.