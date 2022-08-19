The Diaspora Journal

Home
Archive
About
The Diaspora Journal

The Diaspora Journal

I write about the Palestinian cause and diaspora, state sanctioned violence, and Islamophobia
New
A poem for the struggle.
Listen now (3 mins) | Seven years later....
 • 
Hebh Jamal
1
© 2023 Hebh Jamal
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing