The draft laws that have been presented in the Bundestag this morning has been discussed but there was no vote.

Reps presented their opinions and now it moves on to various plenary readings and committees to further work on the law. Now while an opposition draft law usually does not get passed (in this case the the opposition is CDU the people who presented the bill) what can still happen is the government could take and amend sections of the draft law and repackage it to include many of the dangerous elements that have been mentioned in my last Substack article written here: