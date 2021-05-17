I do not have a good reason to get you to read my writing. I do not believe I am even the best writer to follow. I do believe as a Palestinian my experiences are worth sharing. My identity forced me to become hyper politicized at a young age, forcing me to understand that the plight of the Palestinians is not just for Palestinians.

The liberation of Palestine connects to the struggles of all oppressed people facing the consequences of colonization and the military industrial complex. I want to shed light on these connections.

I want to write about things I care about. We cannot do so now a days at large media industries. This is a means to amplifying the stories of the oppressed, I hope.

Free Palestine, FTP, and have a great day.